Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber take you back in the 90s, as the couple recreated an iconic scene from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The two performed to everyone's fave basketball fighting scene from KKHH and it's unmissable. FYI, Sunny in red saree looks sizzling hot. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber Gear Up For Christmas 2021! The Weber Family Gives A Glimpse Of Their XMas Tree (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

