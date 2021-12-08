Christmas is around the corner and Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber has begun the preparation of this grand festive season. The actress sits on hubby Daniel's shoulder and is seen touching the top of the X-Mas tree and the smile on her face says it all. Sunny took the pic to Instagram and wrote "The holiday season begins in the Weber home!! Can’t wait for Christmas!"

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

