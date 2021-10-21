Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 during a raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. SRK met his son today (October 21) in person for the first time after his arrest. Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail. There are several celebrities who have extended their support to the Khan family and Swara Bhasker is one among them. She posted a tweet that read, “Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!”

Swara Bhasker’s Post For Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. 💜✨ Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers! — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 21, 2021

