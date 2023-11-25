Dheeraj Dhooper, Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal, and Zeishan Quadri's Tatlubaaz is scheduled to release on the OTT platform EPIC ON, part of IN10 Media, starting November 25. Directed by Vibhu Kashyap, the series revolves around a notorious con-man and is anticipated to blend emotions with entertainment. Both the posters and the trailer have garnered a positive response from fans, offering a promising sneak peek into the show. Tatlubaaz Trailer: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Aggarwal Star in Gripping Phishing Drama; Series Set to Release on November 25 on EPIC ON (Watch Video).

