Anticipation surges as the release date for The Archies track "Va Va Voom" approaches. Featuring debut performances by Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's movie, the song is set to launch on November 3. This much-awaited announcement has excited fans, offering a glimpse into the trio's potential in the entertainment industry. Accompanied by a preview image, the news has sparked enthusiasm, drawing attention to the trio's first musical collaboration and their entry into the world of cinema. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Picture Perfect Postcard Melts Hearts!

See The Va Va Voom Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

