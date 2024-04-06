Jackie Shroff, known for being relaxed and easygoing, is making waves on the internet with a viral video. In the clip, the veteran actor is seen playfully tapping a fan on his head who attempted to take a selfie with him. Jackie then guides the fan on posing for a better picture. However, not everyone appreciates his playful interaction. Some social media users expressed disapproval, with one commenting ‘This Is Wrong’ and another questioning ‘Is he mad?’ Watch the video and read the comments below: Jackie Shroff Transforms Into Bhidu Shakespeare, Shares Summer Vacation Tippani.

Jackie Shroff With Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens React

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@instantbollywood)

