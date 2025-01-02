Playback singer Armaan Malik married his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Malik, on Thursday (January 2). The "Besabriyaan" singer announced the happy news of his wedding to the popular social media influencer by taking to his Instagram handle and sharing a carousel of pictures from their special day. The post was captioned, "Tu hi mera ghar." The adorable couple looked completely in love in the pictures shared, and what a way to start the New Year! Best wishes to the newest couple in Bollywood. Armaan Malik Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Aashna Shroff, Says 'Forever Has Only Just Begun' (View Pics).

Armaan Malik Ties the Knot With His Fiancee Aashna Shroff

