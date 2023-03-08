Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is heading for a great start at the box office. Well, as reportedly, the Luv Ranjan's film is said to earn in the range of Rs 14 to 16 crore on its opening day at the ticket window. Despite mixed reviews, the movie is performing extremely well. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Midnight Shows Added for Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Rom Com Due to High Demand!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Opening Day Collection:

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar off to a Very Good start on its opening day. Film took a decent opening in morning followed by strong trending in noon shows.. Evening & Night would be more solid. Day-1 looks in the range of ₹ 14-16 cr nett. WOM IS FANTASTIC !! #RanbirKapoor — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 8, 2023

