Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar share a great camaraderie. Giving fans a glimpse of it, Vaani shared a picture of hers, crediting Akshay for the click. The actress is looking stunning in a light brown dress and red leather boots.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Bell Bottom BTS 📸 by one & only @akshaykumar 💛 pic.twitter.com/s2N4vrUAhV — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) September 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)