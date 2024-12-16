Varun Dhawan took fans by surprise at Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert, where he joined the rapper on stage to groove to the track “Jee Ni Lagda”, making the performance even more memorable for concertgoers. The crowd went wild as the actor, known for his infectious energy, matched Karan’s beats with his own lively dance moves. Apart from this, Karan wowed the audience by performing Salman Khan’s iconic track “O Oh Jaane Jaana”, adding an unexpected twist to his set. The mix of Bollywood and Punjabi music, combined with the Baby John actor’s surprise appearance, made the night unforgettable. Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Singer Stuns Fans With Surprise Performance of Salman Khan’s ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan at Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert

