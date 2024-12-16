On December 15, Karan Aujla, the popular Indo-Canadian singer and rapper, brought his It Was All A Dream Tour to Gurugram for an unforgettable concert. While fans were already excited to hear his chart-topping hits, the night took an unexpected turn when Karan decided to surprise the crowd with a performance of Salman Khan’s iconic track, “O Oh Jaane Jaana”, the song from the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Taking a brief break from his usual numbers, Karan not only sang the hit Bollywood song but also nailed the hook step, much to the delight of his fans. Karan Aujla ‘It Was A Dream’ India Tour: Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and More To Join the ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer on His 8-City Concert – Deets Inside.

Karan Aujla Performing ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

