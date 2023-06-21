It's Light, camera, and action time for John Abraham. The actor recently shared some pictures for his upcoming project, Vedaa, helmed by Nikkhil Advani, actor Sharvari Wagh will play key role in the film. Stay tuned for more updates about this movie. Tiger Nageswara Rao: John Abraham Lends His Voice for Ravi Teja’s Pan India Film Teaser (Watch Video).

Check Out John Abraham's Tweet:

