Sidharth Malhotra's film, Yodha, has undergone several release date changes. Having said that, after many delays, the film is finally releasing on March 15, 2024. But even before takeoff, the makers are gearing up to enthral you with a first-of-its-kind poster reveal tomorrow, February 15, at 11:00 AM IST. The anticipation is palpable, thanks to a recent video teaser shared by the makers. The clip doesn't give much away, but it features a thrilling glimpse of a flight filled with passengers, hinting at the high-octane actioner. Yodha Gets Postponed Again; Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna’s Action Thriller To Arrive in Theatres on March 15, 2024 (View Posters).

Yodha's Poster Reveal Tomorrow:

