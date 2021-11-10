Chumbak was screened at the 2017 MAMI Mumbai film festival and this beautiful Marathi film had caught Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s attention. He then decided to present this Sandeep Modi directorial. The actor has shared a glimpse of the film and it will surely win hearts. While sharing it he captioned it as, “A film so close to my heart, a film that has won so many hearts. So proud to present this beautiful slice of life.” This masterpiece is all set to be premiered on SonyLIV on November 12.

A Glimpse Of Chumbak

A film so close to my heart, a film that has won so many hearts. So proud to present this beautiful slice of life. Stay tuned on @SonyLIV for a critically acclaimed masterpiece that #Chumbak is. Streaming from 12th November. pic.twitter.com/MiqCBlvIDK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2021

