If you were an Disney Channel fan, Demi Lovato’s next project will make you happy. The singer- songwriter is all set to make her directorial with Hulu's original feature documentary Child Stars. Demi will make her debut as a director by co-directing the documentary with filmmaker Nicola Marsh. The Feature film will throw some light on the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato. Demi Lovato Recreates Viral 'Stay Away From Her' Meme to Promote New Scream 6 Single 'Still Alive' (Watch Video).

