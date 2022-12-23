Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls is in legal trouble. A scriptwriter named Arrmann Shankar Shharma has claimed that the reality show Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls was his original idea. As per a report by Live Law, Arrmann has filed copyright infringement suit before the Delhi High Court against the show’s host and also 'Hotstar, Nat Geo and Walt Disney'. It was reportedly in March when Arrmann came to know that his work was infringed. ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Lawsuit Dropped; Taylor Swift, Songwriters Nathan Butler and Sean Hall Reach an Agreement to End the Case.

Delhi HC Issues Summons To Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls Makers

