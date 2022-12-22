Last week, Adam Driver's sci-fi film 65 surprised us when it turned out to be a secret dinosaur film. With the internet intrigued by it, it was slated to originally release on March 10, 2023, but it looks like you'll have to wait a tiny bit longer. Delayed by a week, 65 will now open on March 17, 2023. 65 Trailer Out! Adam Driver's Sci-Fi Film to Release on the Big Screens on March 10 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

‘65’ has been delayed by one week to March 17, 2023. See what other films just got delayed: https://t.co/waj4ShE3Pr pic.twitter.com/2S5Douh0fR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 22, 2022

