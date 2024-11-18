Angelina Jolie and her rarely-seen son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, made a stunning appearance at the 15th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, captivating onlookers with their elegance. The 16-year-old, one of Jolie’s six children with Brad Pitt, looked dashing in a black suit with a crisp white shirt and a bow tie, his close-cut hairstyle adding to his polished look. Linking arms with his glamorous mum, the duo exuded sophistication at the star-studded event. However, Knox sparked double-takes among attendees as many mistook him for his sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, due to their strikingly similar facial features, further showcasing the unique allure of the Jolie-Pitt siblings. Angelina Jolie and Son Knox Jolie-Pitt Serve Red Carpet Perfection, Stylish Mother-Son Duo Effortlessly Steal the Spotlight at the 15th Governors Awards (View Pictures).

Angelina Jolie’s Son Knox Mistaken for Sister Shiloh at the 15th Governors Awards in LA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Not Shiloh

Netizen Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Knox

Netizen Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

