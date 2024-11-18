Trust Hollywood star and icon Angelina Jolie to make a stunning style statement every time she steps into the spotlight. Her recent appearance was no different. The actress and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt serve red carpet perfection and effortlessly steal the spotlight at the 15th Governors Awards. While Angelina stunned in a vintage gold and cream gown featuring an empire waist romantic net detailing, Knox looked dapper and sophisticated in a black tuxedo paired with a bow tie and stylish shoes. Angelina amps up the glam with brown platform sandals, an exquisite diamond necklace and dangling earrings. Her half-up, half-down hairdo adds a touch of glamour. Her minimalistic makeup with a vibrant red lipstick completes her elegant look with finesse. Angelina Jolie Makes Showstopping Appearance at 81st Venice Film Festival, Channels Maria Callas in Custom Tamara Ralph Gown (View Pictures).

Angelina Jolie With Son Knox Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 15th Governors Awards pic.twitter.com/mXYnSg74T6 — pop culture (@favspopculture) November 18, 2024

Angelina Jolie and Son Knox at the 15th Governors Awards

Enough with the "where's the biological kids" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dLPlmBLXx1 — Let Her Go ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@angeltresjolie_) November 18, 2024

Angelina Jolie and Son Knox Serve Red Carpet Perfection

Angelina Jolie and Knox at the 15th Governors Awards. pic.twitter.com/TGXpVXe221 — 21 (@21metgala) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)