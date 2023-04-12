After receiving comments body-shaming her on TikTok, Ariana Grande has decided to open up about them. Uploading a video to TikTok, Grande directly addressed the discourse behind her body and appearance saying that people are directly comparing her to the "unhealthiest" version of her body. She also spoke about how people should be "gentler" and "less comfortable" when commenting on other people's bodies. Ariana Grande and The Weeknd To Release ‘Die for You’ Remix, 7 Rings Singer Shares TikTok Video While Working on It - Watch.

Check Out the Video by Ariana Grande:

Ariana Grande addresses the conversations about her body and appearance. pic.twitter.com/5QCcR5VSOI — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2023

