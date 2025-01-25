Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin is all set to rock Ahmedabad this weekend! On January 25 and 26, the British band will bring their epic tunes to the city, but before that, Chris gave us a cheeky peek behind the scenes. On Friday (January 24) evening, Coldplay’s official Instagram dropped a fun video showing Chris cruising through the streets of Ahmedabad – but not in a luxury car or a tour bus! Oh no, this time, he’s chilling on the back of a scooter! As the driver revs up the engine, the caption reads, “Arriving in Ahmedabad.” The band’s page also posted a cool front-angle shot of Chris, looking effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt, olive green shorts, and white sneakers, casually sitting on the white scooter. It’s got all the chilled-out vibes you could ask for before their massive gigs. Chris is truly embracing the local flavour! Coldplay 2025 India Concert: Iconic British Band Announces ‘Fourth’ Show in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium – Check Out Date!.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Enjoys a Chill Night Ride Before Their 2025 Ahmedabad Concert

