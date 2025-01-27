Coldplay wrapped up their India Tour 2025 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 26, delivering a spectacular performance that left the audience spellbound. The British band’s concert was a mesmerizing experience, broadcast live on Disney+ Hotstar, allowing fans across India to join in on the magic. Recently, the band shared a heartfelt photo of the Narendra Modi Stadium, where they performed on January 26, expressing their gratitude. They wrote, "Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever." Coldplay’s visit to India created unforgettable memories for fans, marking a significant chapter in their musical journey in the country. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Chris Martin Gives Shah Rukh Khan a Second Shoutout at Narendra Modi Stadium Gig (Watch Video).

Coldplay Expresses Gratitude to Indian Fans

Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vB4BfsfFKY — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 26, 2025

