A pic of AP Dhillon and Avril Lavigne has surfaced online. The photo of the singers is from 52nd edition of Juno Awards in Canada. The two were all smiles as they posed together for the camera. Avril Lavigne's Performance Gets Interrupted After a Woman Flashes Her B**bs at The Juno Awards (Watch Video).

AP Dhillon And Avril Lavigne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)