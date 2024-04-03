Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, announced their divorce on Wednesday, April 3. The couple took to their Instagram account to share a joint statement announcing their split. "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." read their statement. The couple further assured that they will continue to co-parent their daughters Kensli, 7 and Marli, 4. Chance and Kirsten got married in 2019 after dating for several years. Chance the Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley! Here’s the Official First Batch of Their Beautiful Wedding Pictures.

Check Out Chance The Rapper’s Insta Story Here:

Chance The Rapper's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

