Creed II breakout star Florian Munteanu is all set to receive a spinoff of his own as the film titled Drago is in development. From a script by Robert Lawton, there aren't many plot details available yet, however we do know the story will follow Ivan Drago and his son Viktor Drago. Dolph Lundgren is also expected to reprise his role. Creed Star Michael B Jordan Says He Would Love to Do a Project in India.

Check Out The Tweet:

