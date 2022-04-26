The makers of The Gray Man have finally dropped the first look of Dhanush from the Hollywood action-thriller. In the picture, the South superstar can be seen injured posing on a car in a suit. However, it's his intense expression in the photo that's wow. Helmed by Russo Brothers, the film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and others. The Gray Man: First Look of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Out from the Russo Brothers’ Film (View Pics).

Dhanush in The Gray Man:

THE FIRST LOOK OF @dhanushkraja IN THE GRAY MAN IS HERE AND IT’S VERA MAARI VERA MAARI 🔥#TheGrayMan pic.twitter.com/eAYxQfXqWQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)