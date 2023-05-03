The official trailer of Dune: Part Two is finally out! Starring Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya Coleman’s Chani, the first sneak-peek into the film is extraordinary with great visuals. The clip also shows us a villainous Austin Butler (Feyd-Rauth) in a completely bald look along with Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. The much-awaited film is helmed by Denis Villeneuve. Dune Part 2 Teaser Out Now! Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Upcoming Film Looks Promising, Trailer to Be Out Tomorrow at This Time (Watch Video).

Watch Dune 2 Trailer:

