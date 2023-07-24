Recently, the makers of Gen V released the teaser trailer of the upcoming series and it deals with young, aspiring superheroes putting their physical and moral boundaries to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. The university holds dark secrets, now the students must understand what type of heroes they want to be. Actors Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter will play key roles. Gen V is the spin-off series of The Boys and will premier on Amazon Prime on September 29. GEN V: The Boys Spin-Off at Amazon Prime Video Gets Its Official Title; Meet The Main Cast (Watch Video).

Check Out Gen V Teaser Trailer Here:

