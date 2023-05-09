One of the most emotional moments of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was when Florence + The Machine's "Dog Days are Over" was played during the climax of the film. Now, singer Florence Welch has shared her emotional reaction in a TikTok where she can be seen crying during the scene, while also thanking the fans in the caption of the video. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: From Dog Days are Over to No Sleep till Brooklyn, 10 Best Uses of Songs in James Gunn's Marvel and DC Projects!

Check Out Florence Welch's Emotional Reaction:

Florence Welch has an emotional reaction to “Dog Days Are Over” being featured in #GotGVol3 “Thank you so much for all the love for this moment.” (https://t.co/K3Djy0qQKC)pic.twitter.com/TSSAMJKI0K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2023

