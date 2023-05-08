Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released in theatres last Friday, and James Gunn got his amazing taste of music to the Marvel Cinematic Universe one final time. Featuring a great soundtrack that had many amazing artists and bands attached to it, the film had its emotional beats delivered wonderfully with great usage of music throughout the movie. Gunn has essentially mastered the artistry of delivering that one impactful needle drop, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is filled with them. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

The needle drop aspect of delivering a memorable scene is something that has become synonymous with James Gunn. The man just knows how to make his vision work and utilises music to its fullest, and its something that just makes for a viewing that you will never forget. So, to celebrate the release of the amazing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we are taking a look at the 10 best uses of songs in all of James Gunn’s projects from Marvel to DC.

PS: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will also be a part of the list, and while scenes from the movie aren’t available as of now, we will just be attaching a still of the song to the entries.

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam (Peacemaker)

Perhaps the best opening credits for a superhero show ever, Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” was utilised to its fullest by James Gunn in Peacemaker. Featuring a dance number by John Cena and the entirety of the cast set to the song’s tune, it’s just so hilariously comical that you can’t stop watching it. Every week you would tune in and this the first thing you would see, and for that James Gunn definitely needs to be thanked. Gunn also used it in the finale, and it definitely made for one of the best scenes in the show.

“Christmastime” by The Smashing Pumpkins (The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was able to sneak in a great music choice as Gunn opted to use “Christmastime” by The Smashing Pumpkins for one of the most hilarious and heartfelt moments of the special. Seeing Peter Quill be surprised by the entirety of Knowhere as he is gifted Kevin Bacon as a Christmas present and getting freaked out immediately, the scene was great.

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)

The finale for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is filled with heart and stakes that are perhaps some of the biggest in the MCU. Finding our heroes in peril as Ego’s seeds spread all across the universe start devouring planets, Gunn delivers that perfect heroic moment for Peter Quill as he finally breaks free from his father’s grasps and delivers a beatdown all the while Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” plays in the background. The movie makes a great utilisation of the song and it’s made all the better by just how real the urgency of it all feels.

“By the Grace of God” by The Hellacopters (Peacemaker)

Peacemaker’s penultimate episode ended with a team-up scene that saw the entirety of our heroes assemble to put an end to the Butterflies. While Peacemaker doesn’t have the grandiose of the MCU or the big-scale of The Suicide Squad, Gunn still managed to make the scene ever-more effectful by adding “By the Grace of God” to the scene, making for an ending that will have you hyped up for the finale.

“People Who Died” by The Jim Carroll Band (The Suicide Squad)

The Suicide Squad begins in one of the best possible ways you can imagine. Having two teams, with one of them essentially being decoy and getting killed off immediately in gruesome ways, the movie then takes us to the main group with the title card coming on as the riff of “People Who Died” sets in. The song fits the scene perfectly and creates for that pulpy tone that Gunn does so well.

“Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone (Guardians of the Galaxy)

If any scene has done a perfect job at establishing a director’s style immediately, then it has to be the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy. Set to the tune of “Come and Get Your Love” with Peter Quill dancing to the song, it not only does a great job at showcasing Gunn’s style as a filmmaker but also brought us this unbelievably goofy and extravagant character with Chris Pratt being utterly charismatic.

“No Sleep till Brooklyn” by Beastie Boys (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3)

A Scene From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

No one is allowed to use “No Sleep till Brooklyn” in a film now because how do you top this scene? A complete balls-to-the-walls action sequence all done in one shot while the song plays in the background, Gunn crafts a cheer-worthy moment that will not only have you hollering and hooting in you seat, but will also just have you constantly listening to the song after you leave the theatre (it’s been five days since I watched the film and I have been listening to it every hour).

“Hey” by The Pixies (The Suicide Squad)

James Gunn has also perfected the art of creating team-up shots that sees the entire group of superheroes (or in this case supervillains) walk towards the camera dramatically all the while a kick-ass song plays in the background. For The Suicide Squad, the director chose “Hey” by The Pixies, and mix that in with the cinematography and just how awesome everything looks here, Gunn did his job perfectly.

“Father and Son” by Cat Stevens (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)

“Father and Son” is one of those songs that feels deeply personal on every level, and Gunn decided to couple that in with one of the most intimate scenes of the MCU. Bidding farewell to Yondu after his sacrifice, the entirety of the Guardians comes together for his funeral with even the Ravagers joining in, and Cat Stevens’ vocals will have you immediately crying here.

“Dog Days are Over” by Florence +The Machine (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3)

A Scene From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (Photo Credits: Marvel Studios)

How do you manage to deliver an ending that is sad, but uplifting at the same time? The answer is simple: just look towards Florence Welch! In a scene that feels the most personal of Gunn’s career, “Dog Days are Over” during Vol 3’s final scene is a match made in heaven. Seeing your favourite characters get the conclusion they deserve while also seeing them be happy among each other, the final dance on Knowhere is just some of the most feel-good stuff you will ever see. Bidding goodbye to some of these characters was definitely an emotional experience, and this is something that will stick with me for a really long time. James Gunn Birthday Special: From The Suicide Squad to Guardians of the Galaxy, 6 Most Emotionally Charged Scenes From His Marvel and DC Works!

James Gunn deserves his dues for the humanity he brings to these films. Of course, these are multi-million-dollar projects coming from some of the biggest film studios of the world, but they are just so full of heart that it feels like one man’s personal vision that will just have you in awe. Go and watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in theatres, because it’s just that good.

