Taylor Swift's influence extends beyond music; it seems she's making waves in the education system too. According to reports, Harvard University all set to offer a course in 2024, will explore the life of the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer and how her work intersects with the literary canon. Taylor has always been a phenomenon, and now she's proving it in academia too! The name of the course will be Taylor Swift and Her World. Taylor Swift Drops Surprise for Swifties As The Eras Tour Concert Film's Extended Version Can Be Rented Online on Her Birthday!.

Taylor Swift and Her World Course at Harvard University:

Harvard University will reportedly offer a new course in 2024 titled “Taylor Swift and Her World.” The course will dive into how Swift's work intersects with the literary canon. pic.twitter.com/gkTEuWGVti — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 28, 2023

