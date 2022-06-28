Jacob Batalon has been cast in an upcoming movie titled Horrorscope. The film will focus on a group of friends who start dying in ways that are connected to their fortunes, after getting their horoscopes read. Alana Boden, Adain Bradley and Avantika Vandanapu will star alongside Jacob Batalon.

View Tweet Here:

Jacob Batalon has been cast in ‘HORRORSCOPE’. The horror film follows a group of college friends who after getting their horoscopes read, begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/SwvwYfgnqy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 28, 2022

