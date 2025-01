LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman announced the launch of Manas AI company, which aims to transform the drug industry. Hoffman said that his new full stack company would help in shifting the drug discovery from a decade-long process to the one that would take a few years. He emphasised that Manas AI could help bring life-saving treatments to patients faster than ever. The AI drug discovery company has already raised USD 24.6 million in seed funding from Reid Hoffman, Greylock and General Catalyst. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reacts to Rise of Chinese AI Chatbot, Says DeepSeek R-1 Is ‘Impressive’ but We Will Obviously Deliver Much Better Models.