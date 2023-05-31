The How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake has found its Hiccup and Astrid in Mason Thames and Nico Parker. Thames recently was best known for starring in Blumehouse's horror film The Black Phone, while Parker recently was seen in HBO's post-apocalyptic show The Last of Us. They will be taking over the roles from Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera who voiced Hiccup and Astrid in the animated version of How to Train Your Dragon. How To Train Your Dragon 3 The Hidden World Movie Review: Hiccup and Toothless’ Final Adventure Caps the Trilogy on a Beautiful, Emotionally High Note.

Check Out the Reports:

'The Black Phone' star Mason Thames and #TheLastOfUs actress Nico Parker will star in Dean DeBlois' live-action #HowToTrainYourDragon: https://t.co/qxar8AxYJf pic.twitter.com/zpFd6Xp8aG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)