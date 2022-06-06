Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers was a film that was chalk full with cameos. Featuring a bunch of IP's, the film takes some huge digs at the current pop-culture scenarios and features a bunch of meta jokes. One of the most popular cameos in the film is the appearance of Ugly Sonic, although that wasn't supposed to originally happen. Originall, Jar Jar Binks was supposed to appear in the movie. Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers: From Roger Rabbit to Baloo, Ranking 10 Best Cameos from John Mulaney and Andy Samberg’s Disney+ Animated Film!

Check Out The Source Below:

Jar Jar Binks was supposed to cameo in #ChipNDaleRescueRangers but was replaced with Ugly Sonic (via robotoperator | IG) pic.twitter.com/LxNTVZtPV8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)