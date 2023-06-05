After Leonardo DiCaprio and 28-year-old British Indian model Neelam Gill’s pics took internet by storm, here are the actor’s new pics that have surfaced online. This time he has been photographed with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche while vacationing in Ibiza. In one of the pics, the 48-year-old superstar was even seen shirtless. These new viral pics of Leonardo has left netizens wondering if he’s dating Meghan. Some of the comments on these pics were, “Well it seems he has an addiction to 20-25 girls,” “22! She’s got time left”, and so on. Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Neelam Gill? Actor Spotted On A Dinner With Indian-Origin British Model and Her Mom (View Pics).

Leonardo DiCaprio & Meghan Roche

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

