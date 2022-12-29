In a new set of Instagram stories rapper Lil Nas X has revealed some shocking news. With the "Old Town Road" singe revealing that he has a son, Lil Nas X dropped a bombshell of a news while revealing the child is one-year old and was born on September 27, 2021. While the child's name still remains a mystery, this certainly created for a shocking reveal. VMAs 2022: Fan Calls Lil Nas X a 'Genuinely Nice Person' In a Heartfelt Reddit Post About Meeting the Star At the Awards.

Check Out the Tweet:

Lil Nas X says he has a son and is done hiding him from the world‼️ pic.twitter.com/gAuITSEjEn — RapTV (@Rap) December 28, 2022

