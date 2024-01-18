Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have hit the pause button on their rollercoaster romance once again. The duo, known for their on-and-off relationship, has decided to part ways, according to US Weekly. After reigniting their flame in May 2023, the couple is back to singlehood. While the exact breakup timeline remains a mystery, the last snapshot of the two lovebirds dates back to October. Their dating saga, which began in December 2021, just a month after Elordi called it quits with Kaia Gerber. Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's Relationship Is 'Getting Serious' After Reconciling – Reports.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi Split For Second Time:

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have broken up, Us Weekly reports. pic.twitter.com/vlDiQn7jqf — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 18, 2024

