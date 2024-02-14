Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney's Marvel spin-off film Madame Web has garnered negative reviews from critics and audiences. Dubbed a 'Hot Mess', the movie's poor editing and overall quality have sparked widespread discussion all over social media. Despite Johnson's efforts to salvage the superhero flick, it seems to have missed the mark entirely. The film is set to release on February 16, prompting potential viewers to check out the circulating memes before purchasing tickets. Madame Web Review: Early Reactions Call Dakota Johnson–Sydney Sweeney’s Superhero Movie ‘Poorly Written and Sloppy’.

