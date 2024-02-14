Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney's Marvel spin-off film Madame Web has garnered negative reviews from critics and audiences. Dubbed a 'Hot Mess', the movie's poor editing and overall quality have sparked widespread discussion all over social media. Despite Johnson's efforts to salvage the superhero flick, it seems to have missed the mark entirely. The film is set to release on February 16, prompting potential viewers to check out the circulating memes before purchasing tickets. Madame Web Review: Early Reactions Call Dakota Johnson–Sydney Sweeney’s Superhero Movie ‘Poorly Written and Sloppy’.

Shocked...

I went to the theater to see #MadameWeb and pic.twitter.com/HhpXzTSjxq — Care. ✨Nicholas as Lex defense attorney (@0sboreed) February 14, 2024

One Word YIKES

Well that was definitely something… #MadameWeb is indeed a movie that I experienced on the biggest screen I could. I genuinely wish I could describe the feeling I had while walking out, but I can’t quite put it into words. Actually, I will leave you with one word… YIKES. pic.twitter.com/UOmXrJ4pxv — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) February 14, 2024

Wait What?

Madame web is getting bad reviews because there's no Eminem rap song https://t.co/q2hQ6c9Ym4 pic.twitter.com/prEKs6fPRv — Doug Carlin from Deja Vu Actualities (@Douggernaut_2) February 13, 2024

Questionable

Honestly I still can’t believe that Sony read the Morbius script, saw the box office and thought, I want an other one of those please. Let’s hire the creative team behind that one again💀 #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/lgWgYo1XWI — Multiverse of Fandoms (@MoFandoms) February 13, 2024

Okay, We Agree..

