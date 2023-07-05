A new behind the scenes video of Mission Impossible 7 was released which shows the details and inner workings of what went into shooting the action scenes. More specifically the one involving a moving train. From building the train from scratch to shooting a fighting scene on top of a moving train, the newest installment of Mission Impossible has certainly outdone other films in terms of action and this video (which will blow your mind) makes it even more fascinating. Tom Cruise Performs Speed Flying Stunt for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Christopher McQuarrie Says ‘The Crew Was Terrified’.

Watch MI7 BTS:

This level of practical filming may never be done again. Go behind-the-scenes with @TomCruise fighting on the roof of a moving train in #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, only in theatres July 12. https://t.co/Qowms0U3Pv pic.twitter.com/oIz97Rkxl2 — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)