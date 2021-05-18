We told you yesterday that Nick Jonas had a serious injury on the sets of his new show. It was severe as the pop sensation and actor had to be rushed to the hospital. Yesterday, on Voice's Live Episode, Jonas spoke about his injury. Just Jared quotes him, "I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am." We wish him a speedy recovery.

Check out Nick Jonas talking about his injury

Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib taking a spill on a bicycle, Nick revealed the extent of his injuries Monday night on NBC's "The Voice," saying he also suffered a few other bumps and bruises, and it hurts to laugh. pic.twitter.com/MCoC8Wd9Lo — The Rekap (@therekap) May 18, 2021

