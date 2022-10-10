Back to the Future artists Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, who respectively played time travelers Marty McFly and Emmett Doc Brown reunited on the stage at the New York Comic-Con 2022. The two were seen coming together for a special Back to the Future panel and a video of the two has been doing the rounds on social media. Nearly 200,000 Fans Are Expected to Attend This Year's New York Comic Con #NYCC.

Take a look:

Michael J Fox reunited with Christopher Lloyd at the #NYCC2022 today. 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ I love reunions. #BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/2zwRdIvKam — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 9, 2022

