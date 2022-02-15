Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Oscars on March 27, The Academy has confirmed. Yes, these are the three ladies who will host Hollywood's biggest night. FYI, the ceremony will broadcast live on ABC from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. How excited are you?

Check It Out:

Introducing your 94th Academy Award hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. Tune in to @ABCNetwork to watch the #Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 27 at 8e/5p! pic.twitter.com/gBuN4kVkEX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 15, 2022

