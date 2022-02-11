Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of next year's most anticipated movies. While old characters are returning, we are getting a bunch of new ones as well. One happens to be Chukwudi Iwuji's role, that' shrouded in mystery, and the actor agrees too. Recently he gave more insight on his role and how it differs from his character on Peacemaker. It's rumoured that he is playing the role of the High Evolutionary.

Check Out The Quote Below:

#Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji says his mysterious 'GotG Vol. 3' role is the opposite of #Murn 'This character needs an extremism that I didn’t need to really tap into in 'Peacemaker'' (via @Variety | https://t.co/siCPT9UsER) pic.twitter.com/lG4eHnWkLz — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 11, 2022

