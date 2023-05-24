Peacock did not leave a chance to mock its opponent HBOMax, who officially now is known as Max. Taking to Twitter, the streaming service penned 'I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon.' The said post garnered much attention and created quite a stir online. To note, HBOMax changed its name to Max post its parent company WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery last year. HBO Max Removes 16 Seasons of Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Flintstones Also Truncated; Leaves Long-time Fans Disappointed!

Peacock Takes a Jibe at Max:

I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon 👀 — Peacock (@peacock) May 23, 2023

