Popeye, the beloved spinach-chugging sailor from the late 1920s comic strips, is making a joyful return to the silver screen in a new live-action feature film produced by Chernin Entertainment and King Features. According To Variety, the project will be directed by screenwriter Michael Caleo. This marks the first live-action adaptation of Popeye since Robin Williams' portrayal in the 1980 film. Robin Williams Birth Anniversary: From Popeye to Mrs Doubtfire, Ranking 5 Of the Late Comedian's Most Iconic Roles!.

Popeye The Sailor Man Is Back In Production

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)