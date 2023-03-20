There are numerous pictures and videos from the Jonas Brothers’ New York concert that have been doing rounds on the internet. Some of them shows Priyanka Chopra cheering for hubby Nick Jonas and brothers-in-law, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. Priyanka was also seen singing and grooving along as the Jonas Brothers performed at the Marquis Theatre. Jonas Brothers Announce the Release Date of Their Upcoming Album.

Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

The Jonas' Before The Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Cheering JB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Glimpse From The Gig

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)