HBO Max is making sure that fans are excited for the release of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special: Return to Hogwarts. The makers shared a new poster featuring the cast of the franchise. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson along with Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch are seen suited up in the new picture.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts is streaming on @HBOMax New Year’s Day. pic.twitter.com/xfp95HPZqR — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) December 15, 2021

