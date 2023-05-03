The Met Gala this year saw some of the iconic style moments paying tribute to the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. Well, now the pics from the after-party have hit online. There were many after-parties hosted post the fashion event and one of them was a star-studded bash hosted by Dua Lipa that took place at the night club Virgo. Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Yiğit, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham and many were seen at the star-studded party. Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Hang Out with Florence Pugh and Ashley Park at the After Party (View Pic).

Met Gala After-Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

‘DUA-GALA’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIULIANO CALZA (@giulianocalza)

