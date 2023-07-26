Salma Hayek had the perfect birthday post for Jennifer Lopez and that also turned out to be a treat for fans. She shared a throwback pic featuring herself along with JLo, Ben Affleck, Gael García Bernal and more. While posting it on Insta, Salma not just wished JLo but even mentioned in her post, “It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last.” Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado’s Viral Pic Makes Fans Wonder if ‘Da Dream Team’ Is Reuniting for a New Song!

Throwback Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)